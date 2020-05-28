Raspberry Pi 4 upgraded with 8GB of RAM amid quiet refresh

A few months after Raspberry Pi refreshed the entry-level model of its fourth-generation microcomputer, the high-end configuration is getting its own spec bump. Back in February, the Pi Foundation doubled the amount of RAM in the low-end model from 1GB to 2GB, and today, the high-end configuration is getting the same treatment. So for DIY masters and tinkers looking to tackle more robust builds, there’s certainly a lot to like with today’s news. Of course, that also means updated pricing. Hit the jump for full details on all of today’s news and more.

Raspberry Pi upgrades latest model with more RAM

With Raspberry Pi 4 almost being a year old, it’s getting to that point in the cycle where upgrades are needed. We’ve seen that pretty consistently over the last half-decade and the trend is continuing today.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has detailed changes to its most recent release in a blog post this morning, further upgrading its popular microcomputer with additional RAM. As of now, it will be available in 2, 4, and 8GB variants, all of which are double the original offerings. Prices still start at $35 with today’s new high-end model coming in at $75.

However, it’s worth noting that today’s price jump results in one of the most costly Raspberry Pi models ever. The $75 price tag is a notable bump from the rest of the lineup, which includes a 4GB $55 configuration. It’s safe to say that the new 8GB offering will generally be prioritized for high-end builds. Raspberry Pi notes that the BCM2711 chip this entire computer is built around does support RAM up to 16GB, so another expansion is a possibility in the future.

Just about everything else remains the same on Raspberry Pi 4, including USB ports, an ARM-based CPU, Wi-Fi access, and other wireless connectivity solutions. It remains one of the most affordable ways to build your own PC even with today’s $75 price announcement.

The new 8GB Raspberry Pi 4 is available for purchase today direct from the manufacturer.

9to5Toys’ Take

Raspberry Pi remains one of the best values out there, whether you’re a tinkerer, just starting our with DIY builds, or have a specific need in mind. We’ve dabbled in a variety of different tasks over the years, including a pretty sweet retro gaming build. The inclusion of more RAM with today’s announcement only furthers the value and capabilities of Raspberry Pi. Here’s to hoping the next announcement is the fifth-generation.

Source: The Raspberry Pi Foundation

