Get 4-months of SiriusXM Essential Streaming for FREE if you’re a new customer

SiriusXM is currently offering 4-months of its Essential Streaming service for FREE. Normally $8 per month, you’re saving $32 here with the free trial. It’s also available to new subscribers only. With your subscription, you’ll have access to over 300 channels to listen to, SiriusXM video, on-demand content, and more. All of this content will be available on both the SiriusXM app and connected devices like Echo or Google speakers, making it super simple to enjoy your new SiriusXM subscription. After your 4-months end, things will automatically renew at the current rates (which are $8 per month right now). Learn more about SiriusXM here.

Given that you’re saving some cash with today’s deal, you’ll want to make sure that you have speakers to listen to it on. Right now, we’ve got a deal going that gives you both a Honeywell smart thermostat and Amazon Echo Dot at $69, which is a killer deal given that you’re saving $50.

Or, opt for the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display if you want something with a screen. Normally $300, the deal we’re tracking right now drops it to just $100, which is an absolute steal.

Terms and Conditions:

Offer Details: Activate a SiriusXM Essential Streaming subscription and pay $0.00 for your first 4 months. Service will automatically renew monthly thereafter and you will be charged at then-current rates. A credit card is required for this offer. Fees and taxes apply. Please see our Customer Agreement for complete terms and how to cancel, including by calling us at 1-866-635-2349. All fees and programming are subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other. New SiriusXM Streaming subscribers only.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!