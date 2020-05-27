Echo Dot is bundled with Honeywell’s smart thermostat for $69 ($119 value)

- May. 27th 2020 7:40 am ET

$69
0

Amazon offers its Echo Dot bundled with a Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $69. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is valued at $119 as the Echo Dot usually sells for upwards of $50 and the thermostat is listed at $69 typically. Echo Dot delivers access to Alexa and a host of other smart features, making it a great pair with the bundled smart thermostat. You’ll be able to easily change temperatures and more via Alexa. Plus, Echo Dot plays music from various services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. You can leverage the smart thermostat to create schedules and monitor temperatures on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a more affordable smart thermostat, consider Honeywell’s more recent offering. At under $50, it offers many of the same features as the lead deal above, but of course, misses out on the bundled Echo Dot. I do like the design a bit more here with its E-ink display and slightly smaller footprint. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure to hop over to our Green Deals guide for all of that latest price drops on energy-efficient tools, thermostats, and more. With warmer weather upon us, now is a great time to transition from oil and gas to electric tools.

Echo Dot and Honeywell’s Smart Thermostat feature:

  • Bigger, better sound – Pair with a second Echo Dot (3rd gen) for rich, stereo sound. Fill your home with music with compatible Echo devices in different rooms.
  • Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Echo Dot is designed around your privacy. You can press the microphone off button to disconnect the microphones.
  • Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately). Real-time clock (optional)
  • 7 day programming with 4 program periods per day can be configured to meet almost any scheduling scenario for ultimate flexibility

