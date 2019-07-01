If you’ve ever had to grill or smoke meat outdoors, you know how crucial temperatures are. It’s a fine art to not overcook the outside and leave the inside raw, or just sear the entire piece of meat. Normal thermometers are great and all, but if you’re trying to keep track of temperatures inside, or even on-the-go, it’s nearly impossible. That’s where MEATER Block, a Wi-Fi-connected smart thermometer, comes in.

Nomad Base Station

MEATER Block is the all-in-one smart thermometer for all your grilling needs

MEATER Block sets itself apart from the pack in quite a few ways. It really is the all-in-one grilling temperature solution. MEATER is Wi-Fi-connected, allowing you to easily check the temperatures of your meat from a simple phone, tablet, or smartwatch app.

The MEATER Block itself is designed to house and charge your four temperature probes. It also has a built-in OLED interface that will allow you to check and control the monitoring of your probes without the need for a phone or tablet. It’s weatherproof, meaning you can leave the MEATER Block outside while you’re cooking and not worry about the incoming rain as you prepare for a nice evening meal.

Smart where it counts and customizable too

On the smart side, MEATER Block, through its Wi-Fi connection, can be monitored from your smartphone or tablet. The app is fully customizable, allowing you to choose the meat and temperature you desire your meal to reach. Through the interface, you can view each of the four probes to know what the current or target temperatures are, and even lets you know how hot or cold the ambient temp is if you’re smoking or grilling and need to keep tabs on that too. Plus, there are built-in notifications to let you know when your meal is getting close to being done, making overcooking a thing of the past.

MEATER Cloud makes this thermometer even smarter. Since MEATER is Wi-Fi-connected, you’re not limited to just staying at home. MEATER Cloud lets you monitor everything you would at home, but while you’re out-and-about. If you’ve ever had to leave the smoker on all day, you know how nice this feature alone would be.

MEATER Block pricing and availability

MEATER Block is available starting today for $269 shipped. In the box, you’ll receive four MEATER probes, the MEATER Block charger, four AA batteries for power, and four MEATER prob ID clips. The Block can also be plugged into the wall via MicroUSB for convenient charging instead of using battery power.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!