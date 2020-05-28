Yale’s Touchscreen Smart Lock adds Z-Wave to the front door at $119 (25% off)

BuyDig is currently offering the Yale Touchscreen Z-Wave Smart Lock for $119 shipped. Typically fetching $160 like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you 25%, is the lowest we’ve seen in months, and the second-best this year. This deadbolt pairs with a wide variety of smart home ecosystems thanks to touting Z-Wave capabilities. Then when you throw in the built-in touchscreen number pad, you’ll have yet another way to unlock the door without having to get a key involved while ditching them from your everyday carry. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 135 customers.

A more budget-conscious alternative for adding some smart home functionality to a door is with this highly-rated Z-Wave Plus door and window sensor for $30 at Amazon. This will allow you to monitor whether a door has been left open, set automations for when someone comes home, and more.

For those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you want to expand a budding setup, we have some device recommendations as well.

Yale Touchscreen Z-Wave Smart Lock features:

Never worry about carrying around or losing your keys again. Unlock and lock your home with ease from the backlit touchscreen keypad. Create unique entry codes for friends and family and remove codes whenever you need to. This lock features Z-Wave and seamlessly integrates into 50+ home automation and security systems including SmartThings, Alarm.com, Honeywell, ADT, Wink and more!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!