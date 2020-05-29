Acer’s flexible 27-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor hits $300 ($80 off), more from $90

Amazon is offering the Acer 27-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor (XF270HU) for $299.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is within $44 of the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you have a gaming PC or Mac, this display is here to improve your setup. It sports a much clearer picture than 1080p and still manages to deliver a 144Hz refresh rate. Bezels are kept to a minimum and the flexible stand allows you to easily put your new display in portrait or landscape mode. Inputs include DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI, and four USB 3.0. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors priced from $90.
More monitors on sale:
- LG 24-inch 1080p: $90 (Reg. $110) | Costco
- Philips 32-inch Curved 1440p: $250 (Reg. $350) | Amazon
- Legion 24.5-inch 1080p 144Hz: $190 (Reg. $300) | Rakuten
Without a bit of cable management, your new setup is likely to look a bit disheveled. Thankfully we’ve found a 100-pack of 4-inch zip ties for $1.50 at Amazon. Be sure to snatch these up while you still can.
Acer 27-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor features:
- AMD Free Sync technology
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz – Using DisplayPort or HDMI 2.0
- Zero-frame design | 1ms response time | 2 speakers, 2 Watts per speaker
