Acer’s flexible 27-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor hits $300 ($80 off), more from $90

- May. 29th 2020 12:46 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Acer 27-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor (XF270HU) for $299.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and is within $44 of the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you have a gaming PC or Mac, this display is here to improve your setup. It sports a much clearer picture than 1080p and still manages to deliver a 144Hz refresh rate. Bezels are kept to a minimum and the flexible stand allows you to easily put your new display in portrait or landscape mode. Inputs include DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI, and four USB 3.0. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors priced from $90.

More monitors on sale:

Without a bit of cable management, your new setup is likely to look a bit disheveled. Thankfully we’ve found a 100-pack of 4-inch zip ties for $1.50 at Amazon. Be sure to snatch these up while you still can.

Acer 27-inch WQHD 144Hz Monitor features:

  • AMD Free Sync technology
  • Refresh Rate: 144Hz – Using DisplayPort or HDMI 2.0
  • Zero-frame design | 1ms response time | 2 speakers, 2 Watts per speaker

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Acer monitor

About the Author