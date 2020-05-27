Bypass Xbox Series X with Acer’s Predator Orion 5000 Gaming PC at $260+ off

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Orion 5000 i5/16GB/256GB Gaming Desktop for $1,138.48 shipped. That’s $260+ off the typical rate there and is an offer that we’ve seen beaten just once before. Armed with an Intel Core i5 CPU, this PC is able to operate at up to 4.3GHz. There’s 16GB of RAM installed and this build maxes out at 64GB, leaving you with plenty of headroom to upgrade at a later date. Predator gaming peripherals are bundled, ensuring you only need to have a monitor to be up and running. Ratings are still rolling in, but Acer is reputable.

While not as well-known as Acer, you can opt for SkyTech’s Blaze II Ryzen 5/8GB/500GB Gaming Desktop for $850 to pocket around $290 in savings. Armed with a 6-core CPU with up to 3.9GHz speeds and NVIDIA GTX 1660 graphics card, it’s said to run titles like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Overwatch at 60+ FPS when set to 1080p high to ultra settings.

Those looking to play anywhere should swing by yesterday’s Razer Mercury White Blade 15 laptop deal. It’s still available for $470 off, paving the way for you to game and get some work done while on-the-go.

Acer Predator Orion 5000 features:

Fire up the Predator 5000 and you’re ready for some serious gaming action! This machine gives you the power and tools you need to crush it on the battlefield!

8th Generation Intel Core i5-8600K Processor (Up to 4.3GHz), 16GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM (expandable to 64GB) & 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics with 6GB of GDDR5 Video Memory (3 x Display Ports, 1 x HDMI Port & 1 x DVI Port) based on the NVIDIA Pascal architecture

