Protect your AirPods Pro with this silicone case for just $2 Prime shipped

SATLITOG OFFICICAL (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its AirPods Pro Silicone Case in multiple colors for $1.98 Prime shipped with the code EBM2RBL3 at checkout. Normally $5 or so, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering protection for your AirPods Pro case, you’ll be able to pick from several different colors here to really personalize your in-ear earbuds. Not only will this keep your case safe from scratches and the like, but also make it easier to grip since it’ll be a silicone material instead of the slippery and glossy plastic that the AirPods Pro come with. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Opt for the Twelve South AirSnap at under $21 for a higher-end look if you have Apple’s original AirPods. This case is made from fabric and offers more security with a snap to ensure your AirPods don’t fall out.

Also, be sure to check out elago’s new AirPods case. It can make make your headphones look like the iconic Mini car, which gives you a very unique look.

AirPods Pro Silicone Case features:

Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro (2019)

360-degree protection body to prevent scratch and fall protection

Made of food-grade silicone, smooth surface, comfortable feel

If you have any problem or not satisfied with the product, you can get returns and money back within one year

