Protect your AirPods Pro with this silicone case for just $2 Prime shipped

- May. 29th 2020 3:35 pm ET

0

SATLITOG OFFICICAL (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its AirPods Pro Silicone Case in multiple colors for $1.98 Prime shipped with the code EBM2RBL3 at checkout. Normally $5 or so, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering protection for your AirPods Pro case, you’ll be able to pick from several different colors here to really personalize your in-ear earbuds. Not only will this keep your case safe from scratches and the like, but also make it easier to grip since it’ll be a silicone material instead of the slippery and glossy plastic that the AirPods Pro come with. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Opt for the Twelve South AirSnap at under $21 for a higher-end look if you have Apple’s original AirPods. This case is made from fabric and offers more security with a snap to ensure your AirPods don’t fall out.

Also, be sure to check out elago’s new AirPods case. It can make make your headphones look like the iconic Mini car, which gives you a very unique look.

AirPods Pro Silicone Case features:

  • Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro (2019)
  • 360-degree protection body to prevent scratch and fall protection
  • Made of food-grade silicone, smooth surface, comfortable feel
  • If you have any problem or not satisfied with the product, you can get returns and money back within one year

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
SATLITOG

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide