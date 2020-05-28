elago is back again today with its latest AirPods Case, this time designed after the iconic Mini car. Made for AirPods 1 and 2, you’ll be able to wrap your earbuds case in one of the most well-known designs of all-time, with your choice of three different colors. Hit the jump for full details and more.

elago intros new AirPods case

We’ve long enjoyed the fun stylings that elago has put out, featuring a number of different and affordable cases for AirPods of all kinds. The latest from the designer features a look-a-like Mini design in your choice of red, green, and cream. Its front engine pops up to reveal your AirPods and all the necessary cutouts are available for fast charging.

As expected, elago is using a soft silicone design to ensure that your AirPods are not scratched up but maintain the perfect finish along the way. One pretty cool feature of the materials is the use of glow in the dark paint on the headlights and taillights, which actually let them illuminate in the dark.

The latest from elago is available for purchase today from its Amazon storefront. You’ll pay $14.99 for each of the colors at launch.

elago Mini Car AirPods Case features:

BUCKLE UP AND GET READY FOR the road trip! elago brings a fun, new design for your AirPods 1 and 2. Don’t leave on your trip without being properly prepared with elago’s new Mini Car Case!

HEADLIGHTS AND TAILIGHTS GLOW in the dark! NOT ONLY IS this case fun for EVERYONE, it is INCREDIBLY DURABLE and offers GREAT DROP PROTECTION. Made from PREMIUM SILICONE, this case was meant to LAST A LIFETIME.

HAVE ACCESS TO ALL functions and features of your AirPods with the case on! Experience no issues with WIRELESS CHARGING or PLUG the lightning cable through the back license plate.

