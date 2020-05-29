ECOVACS’ DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum works with Alexa: $120 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

Today only, Woot offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum for $119.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally sold for $280, you’ll currently find it for $160 at Amazon. Today’s offer saves you up to 56%, is $10 under the all-time low there, and the best we’ve seen overall. Equipped with a 110-minute runtime alongside Alexa and Assistant support for voice-enabled cleaning, the DEEBOT 500 paves the way for keeping your floors tidy without having to do the work yourself. There’s also a built-in max cleaning mode for handling particularly troublesome messes. Comes backed by a 90-day warranty. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More below.

At this price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a robotic vacuum for less, even without the Alexa voice control. Though if you’re just looking to tackle some cleaning here and there, the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster vacuum at $35 is a great alternative. Sure it won’t clean the entire house, but this best-seller is still a great option to have in your arsenal.

Or if you’re in the market for a higher-end option, we’re still tracking a 24% discount on Roborock’s S5 laser-guided robotic vacuum. This model packs a more thorough cleaning system and will more efficiently take care of your chores, but carries a $365 price tag.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Smart Robotic Vacuum features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Vacuum Cleaner takes care of vacuuming so you don’t have to. Three cleaning modes and scheduling accessible from the ECOVACS Home App ensures an effortless, thorough clean while you do things you really love. Its low sound level allows you to have conversations or watch TV while it cleans. Max Mode double suction power to better clean your hard floors and carpets of dirt and dust when needed.

