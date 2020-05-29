Expand your Z-Wave smart home with Monoprice accessories starting at $20

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of its Z-Wave Plus accessories headlined by its door and window sensor for $19.99 shipped. Typically selling for $26, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and is the best we’ve seen since the beginning of the year. Whether you’re looking to keep tabs on unexpected entries into your home, ensure the windows are closed before the AC kicks on and more, this sensor is a great addition to your smart home. It pairs with a wide variety of smart home ecosystems thanks to touting Z-Wave capabilities. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Monoprice Z-Wave deals:

For those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you want to expand a budding setup, we have some device recommendations as well.

Z-Wave Plus Door and Window Sensor features:

This Z-Wave Plus Door/Window Sensor mounts to a door or window, detects when it is opened or closed, and sends a Z-Wave trigger signal to the network. It also has a tamperproof switch, which will trigger a Z-Wave signal when the sensor’s cover is removed. These trigger signals can be used to activate various other devices and perform preprogrammed tasks. When the sensor is included into a secured Z-Wave network, all communications will be encrypted using AES encryption.

