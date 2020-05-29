Muscle Milk protein powder/shakes 30% off today at Amazon, deals from $26.50

- May. 29th 2020 11:33 am ET

Amazon is now offering a notable collection of Muscle Milk deals. The 24-pack of Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shakes (Intense Vanilla & Knockout Chocolate) is down to $35.71 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $44, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a perfect time to stock up. Each carton contains 32-grams of protein along with just 1-gram of sugar and 160 calories. Perfect for before or after workouts, or just as a snack, it also contains 20 essential vitamins and minerals, is gluten-free and is “suitable for most individuals that are sensitive to lactose.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More Muscle Milk deals below.

There are plenty more notable Muscle Milk deals on tap today as well as some plant-based Evolve protein products. Everything is listed below, but just make sure to clip the on-page coupons to receive the lowest possible price.

More Muscle Milk deals:

Outside of today’s Muscle Milk deals, we are also still tracking a notable offer on 3-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION Whey at $23 (Amazon all-time low). But you’ll definitely want to browse through the new 16th birthday sale at MyProtein. It is now offering up to 85% off whey and you can get all the details right here.

More on the Muscle Milk Pro Series Protein Shakes:

  • POWERFUL PROTEIN MUSCLE MILK Pro Series Protein Shakes provide protein and essential nutrients to help recover and build muscle after hard training
  • BE STRONG; RECOVER FASTER; FUEL UP; SUCCEED; 32 grams high quality protein; 160 calories; 1 grams sugar; 4 grams fiber; Excellent source of 20 essential vitamins and minerals; Gluten Free; Suitable for most individuals that are sensitive to lactose
  • USAGE MUSCLE MILK Pro Series Protein shakes can be used before or after your most grueling workouts or as a high protein meal option or snack

Sports-Fitness muscle milk

