MyProtein is celebrating its 16th birthday today with a series of notable protein deals and as much as 85% off sitewide. The popular health supplement company is also offering free shipping on everything, making now a great time to stock up on just about anything the brand offers. Simply use code MYPARTY at checkout to redeem the special celebration price. However, you’ll want to head below for an even deeper deal on the company’s Impact Whey Protein.

Protein deals and more up to 85% off:

There are loads of amazing protein deals available at My Protein as well as just about everything else it offers. But there is a particularly notable deal available outside of the birthday sale you’ll want to pay special attention to:

You can score 11-pounds of Impact Whey Protein for just $54.77 shipped with a free package of Creatine Monohydrate Powder and a MyProtein Metal Shaker Bottle. Simply add a pair of 5.5-pound packages of the Impact Whey to your cart along with 0.5-pounds of Creatine Monohydrate Powder, and the Metal Shaker Bottle, then use code VIP55 at checkout. Regularly as much $60 or so for 5-pounds of Impact Whey Protein, you’re up to $65 on the protein alone. Add in another $15 in value on the creatine and bottle, and you’re looking at closer to $80 in savings.

Just about all of the flavors are eligible for today’s protein deals, including the new Birthday Cake variant. Along with a Labdoor certification “as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value,” you’re looking at about 18-grams of protein as well as 2-grams of fat and just 100 calories per serving.

Prefer the Optimum Nutrition protein instead? You can still score 3-pounds of its whey for $23 (Amazon all-time low). And be sure to swing by this morning’s Gold Box sale for additional deals on nutritional supplements from $9.

More on MyProtein Impact Whey Protein:

Today’s protein deals: Premium whey packed with 18g of protein per serving, for the protein you need from a quality source — the same cows that produce your milk and cheese. It’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!