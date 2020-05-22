Get jacked with 3-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION Whey for $23 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering 3.35-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION Performance Whey Isolate Protein Powder (Chocolate) for $23.08. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally as much as $55 or so, it tends to sell for around $30, but has gone for as much as $38 in the past. Today’s deal is about $1 below the previous Amazon all-time low and our last mention. Packed with 13.5-grams of “naturally occurring” amino acids plus about 6.5-grams of BCAAs, ON’s isolate includes 30-grams of protein per serving. It carries only 1-gram of sugar and fat in each protein shake and contains no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
As great of a deal as this is, it might be a good idea to go with a smaller package if you’re not sure you’ll like it. ON sells smaller individually-wrapped sticks in packs of six for $10. This is a great way to give it a try at about half the price, and then you can scoop up a larger portion after the fact, as they regularly go on sale on Amazon.
While it will cost you more up front, we have a massive price drop available on MyProtein isolate whey right now. You can score 11-lbs. for $63 shipped using our special code right here.
We also have some great Apple workout companion deals live right now including the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at $150, plus even more in the Best buy Memorial Day sale.
More on the OPTIMUM NUTRITION Whey Isolate:
- 30 grams of premium Whey Protein isolate, The purest form of whey protein that currently exists
- 13.5 grams of naturally occurring essential amino acids
- 6.5 grams of naturally occurring Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs)
- 1 gram of sugar and 1 gram of fat, no artificial flavors, sweeteners or Colors
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!