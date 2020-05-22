Get jacked with 3-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION Whey for $23 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering 3.35-lbs. of OPTIMUM NUTRITION Performance Whey Isolate Protein Powder (Chocolate) for $23.08. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally as much as $55 or so, it tends to sell for around $30, but has gone for as much as $38 in the past. Today’s deal is about $1 below the previous Amazon all-time low and our last mention. Packed with 13.5-grams of “naturally occurring” amino acids plus about 6.5-grams of BCAAs, ON’s isolate includes 30-grams of protein per serving. It carries only 1-gram of sugar and fat in each protein shake and contains no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As great of a deal as this is, it might be a good idea to go with a smaller package if you’re not sure you’ll like it. ON sells smaller individually-wrapped sticks in packs of six for $10. This is a great way to give it a try at about half the price, and then you can scoop up a larger portion after the fact, as they regularly go on sale on Amazon.

While it will cost you more up front, we have a massive price drop available on MyProtein isolate whey right now. You can score 11-lbs. for $63 shipped using our special code right here.

We also have some great Apple workout companion deals live right now including the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at $150, plus even more in the Best buy Memorial Day sale.

More on the OPTIMUM NUTRITION Whey Isolate:

30 grams of premium Whey Protein isolate, The purest form of whey protein that currently exists

13.5 grams of naturally occurring essential amino acids

6.5 grams of naturally occurring Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs)

1 gram of sugar and 1 gram of fat, no artificial flavors, sweeteners or Colors

