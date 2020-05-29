Philips Hue’s White Ambiance HomeKit Bluetooth Light Bulb is $19 (Save 24%)

- May. 29th 2020 9:02 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue White Ambiance Bluetooth Smart Light Bulb for $19 Prime shipped. Typically selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, matches our previous mention, and comes within cents of the all-time low. With both Bluetooth and Zigbee connectivity, Philips Hue’s Ambiance bulb can expand your existing setup or work by itself. It can produce over 50,000-shades of tunable white light and works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant for voice control. Over 5,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the white ambiance feature set doesn’t seem like a must, you can save even more by picking up the dimmable white version of Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb for $15 instead. This option lacks the more natural light output of the featured deal, but otherwise packs much of the same functionality for less.

This morning we spotted some additional ways to upgrade your HomeKit setup, with two Eve accessories on sale from $39.50. You’ll of course find even more discounts in our smart home guide including Z-Wave deadbolts, Siri-enabled thermostats, and more.

Philips Hue White Ambiance bulb features:

Add a White ambiance light bulb with warm white to cool daylight to help you relax, read, concentrate, or energize. Control instantly via Bluetooth in one room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of features.

