Eve HomeKit power accessories start at $39.50: Light switch, more

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit Light Switch for $39.38 shipped with the on-page coupon. That’s down from the usual $50 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. The Eve Light Switch delivers access to HomeKit control thanks to Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with Siri. It’s a great way to easily monitor and power on or off your existing lights throughout a space. Not to mention, you can use the app to create automatic schedules and save money along the way. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals.

You’ll also find Eve’s Energy Strip with HomeKit for $85 over at Amazon, which is a $15 savings from the regular going rate. That’s the second-best offer we’ve tracked in recent months. With HomeKit control, this isn’t your usual power strip. Thanks to Siri-enabled functionality, you’ll be able to individually control each outlet with your voice or via the Eve app. It also offers “advanced overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Eve HomeKit Light Switch features:

Convenient control: switch your lights on and off using Siri or with a quick tap on your iPhone

Set scenes: automatically control other homekit-enabled accessories

HomeKit-enabled: enjoy unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

Works with Siri: control your lights connected to Eve light switch with just your voice

