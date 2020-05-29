Take two bikes on the road with Swagman’s top-rated mount at $103 (Reg. $150)

Amazon offers the Swagman XC2 Hitch Mount Bike Rack for $104.16 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $180 but trends around $140. Today’s offer is a match of the previous deal prices throughout 2020. If you’re planning on tackling any outdoor adventures this summer, picking up a hitch mount bike rack is certainly a good idea. This model can be assembled in “just a few minutes” with enough space for two bikes. You can count on a maximum weight capacity of 35-pounds per bike with support for tires up to 29-inches in size. It can even be converted to support fat-tire bikes, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t have a hitch? No problem, save more and go with the popular Allen Sports 3-bike Trunk Mount at $60. I’ve used one of these for a while now, and it’s an easy way to tote around your bikes without paying for a costlier mount. This model fits “most sedans, hatchbacks, minivans, and SUVs” with stellar ratings across the board.

While we’re on the subject of workouts, consider picking up a BlenderBottle at a steep discount today from under $9. We have all the details right here on these popular bottles that are perfect for outdoor adventures.

Swagman XC2 Hitch Mount Bike Rack features: EASY TO ASSEMBLE: The XC2 hitch mount bike rack only takes a few minutes to assemble and the upright ratchet arms easily adjusts to different bike frame sizes, will accommodate bike frames up to 59 cm (23.2″)

WORRY FREE SECURITY: Sturdy design includes a built in anti-wobble hitch device to keep bikes in place

SAVES YOU STORAGE SPACE: Rack folds easily so that you can conveniently store when you are done using it

