BlenderBottles up to 40% off today: Pro32 or stainless steel from under $9

Amazon is offering the 32-ounce BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle for $8.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While backordered for about a week, you can still lock-in the discounted price or head over to the Best Buy Deals of the Day where you’ll find it on sale for $8.99. Regularly as much as $15 at Best Buy, it usually sells for between $9 and $15 at Amazon with today’s deal matching the all-time low. This is one of those 32-ounce BlenderBottles with a surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk inside so you can shake up a smoothie on-the-go. Made of BPA-free, stain and odor-resistant Eastman Tritan plastic, it features a screw-on, leak-proof lid and ships with a manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Also on sale today as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day, you’ll find the BlenderBottle Radian Insulated Stainless Steel Shaker Bottle for $14.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. This one is regularly $20 at Amazon and fetches more of a premium than today’s lead deal because of the stainless steel build. You won’t get the wire whisk inside of this model but it will provide 26-ounces of double-wall vacuum insulation, unlike the BlenderBottle model above. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 customers at Amazon where it has never dropped below $15.

A couple great alternatives are this 28-ounce BlenderBottle Shaker Bottle with the wire whisk for under $8 or the slightly smaller 20-ounce model at around $6.50. You won’t get the steel build of the Radian or as large a capacity as today’s lead deal, but you will save some cash in the process.

Mix beverages easily thanks to the wire whisk in this BlenderBottle Pro Series bottle. The odor-resistant plastic prevents flavors from transferring between beverages, and the dishwasher-safe design makes cleaning hassle-free. This BlenderBottle Pro Series bottle has a secure screw-on lid with a protective Spoutguard and a flip cap for convenient opening and closing.

