New low strikes Cocoon’s compact GRID-IT! Organizer, now just $7.50 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Cocoon GRID-IT! Small Accessory Organizer for $7.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked there. Toting small items can be a bear. They tend to fall to the bottom of whatever compartment they are in and you can end up spending several minutes looking for one thing. Cocoon’s elastic retention system banishes this annoyance thanks to its ability to organize and snugly hold all sorts of different things. This specific offering measures 10.25- by 5.125-inches, ensuring it’s ready to tango with almost any backpack or piece of luggage you currently have. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snatch up a can of Scotchgard for $5. This is great way to preserve your existing backpack, shoes, and more as it repels stains, making it a cinch to buff them out later. I use this on every new backpack or new pair of shoes I buy.

Need a new backpack to stow Cocoon’s organizer in? We’ve got you covered with an expansive Amazon sale that slashes up to 50% off Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bags. Products found there are priced from $15.50, allowing you to upgrade without spending much.

Cocoon GRID-IT! Small Accessory Organizer features:

GRID-IT! organization system – a rubberized woven elastic object retention system for the ultimate in organization

Organize gadgets: chargers, cords, headphones and gadgets

Organize makeup: lipstick, brushes and nail polish

