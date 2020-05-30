Fossil’s gunmetal gray Nate Stainless Steel Watch falls to $82.50 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Nate Stainless Steel Watch (JR1437) for $82.50 shipped. That’s around 20% off recent pricing there and is among some of the best 2020 Amazon offers we’ve seen. If you’re a fan of larger watches, this Fossil offering may be a worthy addition to your wardrobe. It sports a case size of 50mm and comes in a gunmetal gray colorway. Both its bracelet and case are comprised of stainless steel, providing a durable design with a high-end look. Water-resistance reaches up to 340-feet, ensuring it’s ready for the pool, shower, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking for something smart? We’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Withings’ Steel HR Smartwatch for $120. That delivers a savings of 33% and is among the best offers we’ve tracked. This wearable syncs to a smartphone using the Health Mate app which syncs with everything from Apple Health to Google Fit.

While we’re talking Fossil, you shouldn’t miss out on yesterday’s roundup. In the evening we even expanded it with two $99 Fossil smartwatches which were up to 45% off. Check out the entire selection to see which option is the best fit for you.

Fossil Nate Stainless Steel Watch features:

Case size: 50mm; Band size: 24mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; mineral crystal face; imported

Gunmetal grey plated stainless steel case; gunmetal degrade dial with date window and Arabic numerals. Circumference is 200 +/- 5mm

Gunmetal grey plated stainless steel bracelet with deployment-clasp closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 24mm watch straps

