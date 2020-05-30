Timbuk2’s Slacker Check Pack frees up your pockets at $37 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Slacker Chest Pack for $36.75 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. If you’re looking for a way to haul things like keys, cash, cards, or sunglasses, a full-blown backpack may be overkill. Carrying these sorts of things is where Timbuk2’s Slacker Chest Pack excels with enough room to free your pockets of clutter while keeping everything important in one place. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

This is far from the only Timbuk2 gear we’ve seen discounted lately. In fact, just yesterday we found several fresh offerings from $47.50. The lead deal there is targeted at photographers with an adjustable design that’s perfect for accommodating various lenses.

Want to take your travel organization skills to new heights? If so, you should by all means have a look at Cocoon’s compact GRID-IT! Organizer which we just spotted for 50% off, bringing it down to just $7.50.

Timbuk2 Slacker Chest Pack features:

Sometimes you need to keep things uncomplicated and simply tote around the essentials. The Slacker is ready, able, and certainly no slouch. The main compartment is perfect for storing your keys, cash, cards and sunglasses. Around back, the padded air mesh panel provides both breathability and comfort. Wear it as a close to the vest crossbody or use the adjustable strap to convert it to a fanny pack. The choice is yours.

