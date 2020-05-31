Prime members can score Apple’s AirPods Pro for $220, today only

Today only, Woot currently offers Prime members Apple AirPods Pro for $219.99 shipped. Non-Prime members will be able to score them for $224.99. Down from the $249 going rate, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date and has only been bested once before. Bringing active noise cancellation into the mix, AirPods Pro improve upon the standard version of Apple’s earbuds with an entirely new design rocking a customizable fit, IPX4 water-resistance, and up to 4.5-hours of listening per charge. That number rises to 24 when popping the earbuds in their charging case. As a recent convert of AirPods Pro myself, I can attest to just how impressive the noise cancelling technology really is. You don’t have to take my word for it alone, as our hands-on review echoes much of that sentiment. More below.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $139, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!