Rock out with Denon’s Home 350 AirPlay 2 Speaker at $599 (New low, $100 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Denon Home 350 Smart Wireless AirPlay 2 Speaker for $599 shipped in white. Typically selling for $699, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Headlined by AirPlay 2 support, Home 350 also integrates with Alexa, Assistant, and HEOS for whole-home playback. Denon delivers on audio fidelity as well, as the internal speaker array is centered around two tweeters, a pair of mid-bass drivers, and two 6.5-inch woofers. On top of Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll also find Ethernet, USB, and 3.5mm input. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more compared to the lead deal while still bringing home AirPlay 2 by grabbing the Sonos One Smart Speaker for $179 at Amazon. Here you’ll be giving up the more premium audio array and other higher-end features. But one perk is that going this route means you’ll be able to further expand your setup down the road with other Sonos speakers.

Denon Home 350 features:

Play your favorite music wirelessly in stereo throughout your home for a seamless, multi-room listening experience. Whether you want to listen to the same song or play different songs in each room, the Denon Home 350 lets you enjoy your music how you want it, with the Hi-Fi quality sound you expect from Denon.

