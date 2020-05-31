Rock out with Denon’s Home 350 AirPlay 2 Speaker at $599 (New low, $100 off)

- May. 31st 2020 9:46 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Denon Home 350 Smart Wireless AirPlay 2 Speaker for $599 shipped in white. Typically selling for $699, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and marks a new all-time low. Headlined by AirPlay 2 support, Home 350 also integrates with Alexa, Assistant, and HEOS for whole-home playback. Denon delivers on audio fidelity as well, as the internal speaker array is centered around two tweeters, a pair of mid-bass drivers, and two 6.5-inch woofers. On top of Wi-Fi connectivity, you’ll also find Ethernet, USB, and 3.5mm input. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more compared to the lead deal while still bringing home AirPlay 2 by grabbing the Sonos One Smart Speaker for $179 at Amazon. Here you’ll be giving up the more premium audio array and other higher-end features. But one perk is that going this route means you’ll be able to further expand your setup down the road with other Sonos speakers.

Denon Home 350 features:

Play your favorite music wirelessly in stereo throughout your home for a seamless, multi-room listening experience. Whether you want to listen to the same song or play different songs in each room, the Denon Home 350 lets you enjoy your music how you want it, with the Hi-Fi quality sound you expect from Denon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Denon

Denon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go