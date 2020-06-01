Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro hits all-time lows with $199 off

- Jun. 1st 2020 6:43 am ET

0

Amazon is taking $199 off Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which brings the 1.4GHz/8GB/512GB configuration down to $1,299.99. Higher-end offerings are discounted by the same amount. You can find the entry-level 1.4GHz/8GB/256GB model at $1,099.99 via Best Buy. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time at both retailers. This discount is double our previous mention, as well. The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10-hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers multiple USB-A ports for $24. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Make sure to check out our constantly updating Apple guide for additional deals on iPhones, this week’s huge movie bundle sale, and previous-generation iPad Pro models.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
