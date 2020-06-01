Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad drops in price again with $99 off, deals from $250

Amazon is currently taking $99.01 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular, returning prices to our previous Memorial Day mention. Best Buy is also taking the same amount off various models, as well, alongside an $80 discount for Wi-Fi configurations. Free shipping is available for all. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

For better or worse, Apple’s latest iPad still supports Lightning cables. Put your savings from today’s deal towards a new cable with 10-feet of length, so you can easily browse from the couch and still stay plugged-in throughout your power-up session.

Make sure to dive into our Apple guide for additional deals on-going as we start a new week. Just this morning we spotted the new 13-inch MacBook Pro for $199 off.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad features:

The new iPad combines the power and capability of a computer with the ease of use and versatility you’d never expect from one. And now it’s even more versatile, with a larger 10.2‑inch Retina display, support for the full-size Smart Keyboard, and the amazing new capabilities of iPadOS. It’s unbelievably fun. And unmistakably iPad.

