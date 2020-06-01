Aukey’s 27W USB-C charger is an iPad Pro/MacBook must at just $8 ($11 off)

STSS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey 27W USB-C Power Delivery Charger for $7.98 Prime shipped with the code OEX28A4E at checkout. Normally closer to $20, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for a 27W adapter. With enough power to charge your iPhone, iPad Pro, or even MacBook Air, this adapter is a must-have for your gear bag. It has folding prongs to make it super compact and easy to store in your backpack. Plus, the overall size of this charger is smaller than most other USB-C adapters of this wattage, which makes it even easier to transport. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ditch USB-C to save some serious cash. Aukey’s dual 2.4A USB charger is a great investment at $6 Prime shipped. It can charge two devices at one time, which is more than today’s lead deal can do.

Aukey 27W USB-C Charger features:

Power Delivery 3.0: USB-C with up to 27W Power Delivery 3.0 efficiently charges compatible devices faster at higher voltages

Future-Proof Charging: One-charger power solution that’s compatible with USB-C laptops, smartphones, and tablets at full 27W speed. Backward compatible with Power Delivery 2.0 and adaptively charges most USB-C powered devices

Convenient Charging: Compact and lightweight with foldable plug design for portability. Stay charged anywhere – at home, in the office, and on-the-go

