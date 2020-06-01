Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower USB-C to Lightning Cable $6 (54% off), more

- Jun. 1st 2020 10:32 am ET

0

RAVPower’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MFi 3-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $6.54 Prime shipped in black and white. Down from its $14 going rate, today’s offer saves you 54%, is one of the first discounts overall, and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Touting the ability to withstand over 30,000 bends, RAVPower’s Lightning cable is a great addition to your charging setup. So whether you’re looking for a new cable to refuel at the desk, nightstand, or from the couch, this should be up for the task. It also works with USB-C PD charging rates, ensuring you’ll be able to take advantage of whatever speed your power adapter can dish out. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

You can also use this cable for 18W fast charging with your Apple 29W, 30W, 61W, or 87W USB-C Power Adapter to charge your iOS device, and even take advantage of the fast-charging feature on select iPhone and iPad Pro models.

Connect your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) enabled Mac and iPad Pro for syncing and charging. Constructed from superior materials, this cable has been proven through strict laboratory testing to withstand over 30, 000+ bends

