To start off the week, ComiXology has launched its latest sale, this time taking up to 67% off a selection of Marvel reads in its Amazon Artists sale. Prices throughout start at under $1 and span comics with all of the heroes you could hope for. Amongst all of the Marvel deals, one highlight is on Civil War at $4.99. Down from $13, today’s offer saves you 62% and matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 196-page novel sets the stage for the epic battle between two of the Marvel universe’s most iconic heroes: Iron Man and Captain America. Hit the jump for more of our top picks.

Other top picks include:

ComiXology has also kicked off a My Hero Academia sale today alongside the Marvel deals. Prices here start at $4.99 per volume, saving you over 28% no matter which manga you pick up. With the first 23 volumes available, this is great for fans looking to start the series from the beginning or see how faithful the anime adaption was in the later story arcs. Shop all the deals right here.

Don’t forget that the digital comic provider is currently offering a 60-day free trial of its Unlimited service, which offers access to thousands of comics and even an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of other deals. Or for more Marvel action, you could just grab the themed Monopoly game while it’s 50% off, giving you a new addition to game night at $15.

Marvel Civil War synopsis:

Whose side are you on? A conflict is brewing that threatens to pit friend against friend, brother against brother and all it will take is a single misstep to cost thousands their lives and ignite the fuse! As the war claims its first victims, no one is safe as teams, friendships and families begin to fall apart and the Marvel Universe super heroes go to war against each other. Free digital comics.

