CRAFTSMAN’s 8-piece screwdriver set drops to $15 at Amazon (Reg. $20+)

Amazon is offering the 8-piece CRAFTSMAN Screwdriver Set for $14.98 Prime shipped. Normally over $20, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a few quality screwdrivers to keep in your garage or toolbox, then this set is it. With eight included drivers, you’ll get four of both Philips and standard. Two of each is even a shorter handle, which can make it super simple to fit them into tighter spaces. Plus, Amazon is an authorized retailer for CRAFTSMAN, meaning you’ll get the full lifetime warranty included with your purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Ditch the CRAFTSMAN namesake to save a buck. This 10-piece screwdriver set on Amazon is just $14 Prime shipped. Included here you’ll find five Philips and five standard drivers, giving you one more of each over today’s lead deal. However, you’ll lose out on the lifetime warranty, which might be a big deal for you.

Not sure what should be inside of your DIY toolkit? Our handy guide lays it all out, including what tools to buy, the best brands to use, and what types of tools are crucial.

CRAFTSMAN Screwdriver Set features:

Black oxide tip provides improved durability and grip without compromising tip fitment.

Speed zone provides quick rotation control for efficient run down.

Torque Zone provides added grip texture and geometry for heavy torque applications.

Precision tactile zone provides rotation control for precision tasks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!