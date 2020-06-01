Cuisinart’s Classic Toaster Oven Broiler now down at $40 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

BuyDig is now offering the Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven Broiler (TOB-40FR) for $39.95 shipped in factory refurbished condition. Regularly around $80 new, this model is currently on sale for $65 in new condition and $60 refurbished at Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is then lowest we can find. This is an 1800W toaster oven large enough to cook 11-inches of pizza with a stainless steel build and front-mounted controls. The built-in cooking presets (toast, bagel, bake, and broil) are joined by shade control and a removable crumb tray, baking/drip pan, broiling rack, and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 65% of the 3,300 Amazon reviews. More details below.

This is already in range of the most affordable options out there, but be sure to give the Betty Crocker 0.9L model and this Comfee’ Toaster Oven a closer look. Both of them are about $10 less and carry solid ratings. Capacity is slightly stunted with these two options, and they don’t carry the same level of brand recognition, but that might be a worth while trade-off with the additional savings for some.

We are tracking loads of amazing kitchenware deals today including up to $100 off KitchenAid stand mixers and much more right here. You’ll also want to check out this rare Design Within Reach sale for all your outdoor furniture needs.

More on the Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven Broiler:

Toast, Bagel, Bake and Broil functions, 1800 watts, Full size interior holds and 11 inch pizza and 4-slices of toast, Stainless Steel front with rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handle. Full size interior holds and 11″ pizza and 4-slices of toast…Stainless Steel front with rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handle…Always Even Shade Control monitors the temperature and adjusts the timing to consistently toast to the shade selected every time! Convenient auto slide-out rack for hands-free loading and easy removal of cooked foods…Automatic shutoff safety feature…Easy-clean nonstick interior.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!