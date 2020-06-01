Upgrade your ride with JVC’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver at $250 (Save $100)

Best Buy offers the JVC 6.2-inch CarPlay In-Dash Receiver for $249.99 shipped. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low from back in February. Centered around a 6.2-inch touchscreen, JVC’s receiver brings an Apple experience to your car’s infotainment system. Whether it’s for keeping an eye on navigation directions while commuting or having your copilot pick out a road trip playlist, this receiver will surely make hitting the road more enjoyable. As someone who’s been reaping the benefits of a CarPlay-enabled ride for over a year, it’s one upgrade that’s an easy recommendation. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

JVC’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. Or if you want to take advantage of iOS 13’s ability to run different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit, iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount is a must, as well.

Swing by this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more discounts. Whether you’re looking for some alternative ways to upgrade your in-car experience, or need to grab a USB-C to Lightning cable, there are plenty of deals to check out.

JVC 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Listen to tunes while driving with this 6.8-inch JVC media receiver. K2 technology expands frequencies to capture the original quality of a master sound, and its Time Alignment feature delays the closest speakers so audio reaches your ears at the same time. This JVC media receiver is Bluetooth-enabled to stream music wirelessly from your phone.

