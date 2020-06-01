Lenovo with Pico Interactive is launching an all-new all-in-one virtual reality headset, which offers innovative technology designed specifically for enterprise users. The Mirage VR S3 sports Lenovo’s ThinkReality software platform, which is among the first device- and cloud-agnostic AR/VR platform. It allows commercial customers to deploy and manage applications and content on a global scale super easily.

Lenovo’s Mirage VR S3 headset sports 4K displays

The all-new Lenovo Mirage VR S3 headset offers something that is fantastic, which is 4K displays. This gives users a crisp screen to view their virtual and augmented reality content on. You’ll also get a 101-degree field-of-view, which is more than enough to cover almost your entire visual field.

Up to three hours of battery life

The Mirage VR S3 is designed to be used entirely wirelessly, which means no power wires. The built-in battery can run for up to three hours before it’s time to recharge. This makes using it super easy when you’re on-the-go or on-the-job. There’s even integrated audio, and the overall design is both rugged and lightweight, which makes it great for industrial usage.

The headset also offers an easy-to-clean, hygienic faceplate which means that you can clean it up simply and easily after each person uses it. This allows companies to buy fewer headsets compared to the number of employees using them, and have them share it, while also preventing the further spread of germs.

“VR helps achieve better, faster training at lower cost,” said Nathan Pettyjohn. “Our enterprise customers are looking for solutions to build and enable more skilled and efficient global workforces. They are increasingly looking for cutting-edge solutions like VR and AR supported by ThinkReality’s flexible platform to scale applications enterprise-wide.”

Plenty of portable power

Packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the Lenovo Mirage VR S3 offers three degrees-of-freedom, which means that it can track your movements internally. Some higher-end headsets can offer up to six degrees-of-freedom, which does offer more precise tracking. However, for industrial usage, three DoF will be more than enough for general applications.

When it comes to weight, the Mirage VR S3 comes in at just 1.04-pounds. For comparison, a gallon of milk weighs 8-pounds, and the iPhone 11 is around .4-pounds. The headset also offers an eyeglasses-compatible design, which further expands who can use it.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 will be available starting in the third quarter of 2020 and will start at just under $450.

9to5Toys’ take

While there might be other headsets out that offer similar features or specs, like the Oculus Go, Lenovo’s ThinkReality AR/VR app software platform is the key here. The other headsets don’t have an easy way to mass-deploy apps or content to headsets company-wide, which is something that Lenovo’s latest headset brings to the table. When it comes to corporate use, this headset will likely be employed by educators, enterprise safety instruction, and other similar institutions.

Via: BusinessWire, Venture Beat

