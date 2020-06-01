Take movie night outside with this 12-ft. projector screen: $170 (Reg. $250+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Camp Chef 144-inch Giant Aluminum Frame Outdoor Screen (OS144A) for $169.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $400, this model regularly sells for closer to $250 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $169. Today’s offer is at least $80 in savings and the lowest we can find. The weather is warming up so it’s time to get out in the backyard for movie night. This 144-inch or 12-foot projector screen can be used inside or out and features “600D x 600D oxford nylon for a quality picture.” Setting up and taking down the included freestanding metal frame and four stability ties takes “only a few minutes.” Ratings on this particular model are thin, but Camp Chef’s other outdoor screens carry solid 4+ star ratings at Amazon. More details below.

If you don’t require something quite as large, this Vamvo 80-inch model is worth a closer look. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers, this one takes about “3-minutes” to setup, includes everything you need to get it going, and sells for $70 at Amazon. 

If your projection needs are a little more small-scale, Optoma’s 14-ounce model is still seeing a solid price drop. Then go check out our video review of the BenQ TH685.

More on the Camp Chef Giant Outdoor Screen:

Watching your favorite movie on freshly cut grass is an experience that will make you feel like a kid again. The outdoor big screen offers 144″ (12′) of movie night fun. Don’t worry about sacrificing the high definition-this screen is made of an Oxford nylon reflective material for high-resolution imagery & enriched colors. Setup & takedown is simple & easy, taking only a few Min. The durable, aluminum frame is freestanding & stable in a light summer breeze, but four tie-down guy lines are included for extra stability when you need it. 

