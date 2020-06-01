Samsung’s SmartThings Cam returns to low at $70 (22% off), more from $18

- Jun. 1st 2020 2:25 pm ET

0

Samsung is currently offering its SmartThings Cam Indoor Security Camera for $69.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon. Down from its $90 going rate, today’s offer saves you 22% and matches the all-time low set only once before. Samsung’s SmartThings Cam works as both a standalone security camera as well as one that can integrate with the brand’s other smart home gear. You’ll benefit from 1080p feeds, object detection that can tell the difference between a dog and an intruder, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more starting at $18.

Also on sale today, Samsung has the its SmartThings third generation Hub for $59.99. Also at Amazon. Typically selling for $70, today’s discount matches our previous mention for the best in several months. Samsung’s SmartThings Hub elevates your setup by integrating Z-Wave and Zigbee accessories as well as all offering complex automations, set schedules, and more. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4/5 star rating from over 6,100 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

For more ways to expand your setup, Amazon is discounting both the Door/Window and Water Leak sensors to $17.99 each. That’s only down from the $20 going rates, but notable ways to bring some additional devices into the mix for automations. Both carry 4/5 star ratings from over 6,500 customers.

Samsung SmartThings Cam features:

A Full HD camera delivers a clear, detailed view, allowing you to monitor your home 24 hours a day from the convenience of your smartphone, tablet, Samsung TV or fridge. The SmartThings Cam intuitively distinguishes between a person and an object, alerting you immediately if necessary, while minimizing false triggers.

