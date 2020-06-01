When considering how easy it has become to stream almost any song from a wide majority of eras, it’s a bit of shock just how popular turntables have become. One could argue it is extremely inconvenient to rely on vinyl with so many digital options looming, but there’s certainly something nostalgic about rewinding to the older medium. Panasonic is celebrating its time spent in the hi-fi space by bringing a new Technics limited edition turntable to market. Only a small number of SL-1210GAE units will be made available, and they exist to commemorate the 55-years that the Technics brand has existed. Continue reading to learn more.

Technics limited edition turntable tips its hat to predecessor

The new SL-1210GAE takes many of its design queues from the “internationally acclaimed Grand Class SL-1200G hi-fi turntable.” This offering features an all-black color scheme comprised of a 10mm aluminum top panel with “meticulously anodized black brushed hairline finish.” This look is continued throughout black buttons and its tonearm.

This unit is crafted in Japan by “skilled artisans’ hands.” Panasonic thinks this process will ensure top-tier quality in its upcoming Technics limited edition turntable. To help convey how unique this model is, a a special badge along the top is inscribed with a serial number that validates it is a 55th anniversary unit.

There’s also a specially developed zinc insulator with a soft gel-like material that’s made for shock absorption. This leads to “superb vibration damping characteristics and excellent long-term reliability.” Taking this approach helps isolate the turntable from external vibrations.

Pricing and availability

As mentioned earlier, the Technics limited edition turntable from Panasonic will be made available in a restricted quantity. A total of 1,000 units will be made, each of which is slated to sell for somewhere around $5,000. Availability will kick off sometime this month and interested parties should keep an eye on the official product page to help ensure their order is placed in time.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re a huge fan of this turntable and have $5,000 of disposable income, don’t expect me to deter you from considering the new Technics limited edition turntable. It looks fantastic and could potentially become worth even more to the right buyer.

The average person may not be able to tell the difference between it and a more reasonably-priced unit, but those with an eye for these types of products are sure to appreciate your investment. My only wish is that it garnered some modern features like AirPlay 2 or Alexa.

