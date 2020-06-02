Amazon’s best-selling Apple Watch sport bands hit $7 Prime shipped (30% off)

VATI Authorized via Amazon offers its Apple Watch Sport Band in various sizes and colors from $6.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal is 30% off the usual going rate and the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price. These are the #1 best-selling Apple Watch bands at Amazon, making it an easy buy if you want to upgrade to a new style. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 10,000 Amazon reviewers.

We’ve only seen Apple Watch bands with better ratings from thousands for less just a handful of times. Jump over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide-range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Prefer an official band from Apple? Those are on sale right now too. You can score various styles starting at $25, which marks a return to some of the best deals we’ve tracked all-time.

VATI Apple Watch Bands feature:

Various colors and two selected sizes for you to choose, personalize your apple watch to fit your mood and outfit in daily life; You can mix up different colors of bands to dress up your iWatch and highlight your unique taste. The bands for apple watch are made of durable and soft silicone, prevents skin from irritation; flexible, lightweight and very comfortable to wear. Sweat & water resistant.

