ANNKE’s 1080p home security camera drops to $20 Prime shipped (50% off)

Security ANNKE Technology (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Home Security Camera for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code DDGPZBCN at checkout. Normally $40, today’s deal saves you 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 1080p footage, this home security camera is great for keeping an eye on your living room, office, or den. It streams to your phone or smart display, making it super simple to view the camera feed. Plus, it supports pan and tilt functions so you can spin around and see everywhere in your home. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up a 32GB microSD card and keep local footage secure. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped and comes with a handy adapter that allows you to easily transfer footage to your computer.

Be sure to swing by our smart home guide for other great deals. We’ve got the Philips Hue Go lamp, yard essentials, and more that you won’t want to miss on sale.

ANNKE Home Security Camera features:

With the exceptional 2MP Full HD & 20 ft night vision, ANNKE smart WiFi home security camera delivers crystal-clear images both day and night, perfect for baby, elder, pet, nanny, homecare or intruder monitoring. The outstanding 350° pan & 100° tilt cover a wide-range areas with just a single IP camera.

The built-in microphone & speaker in this WiFi indoor surveillance camera enable you to communicate with your family via your smartphone wherever and whenever. Have fun with you pets, or shout at the unwanted intruders and scare them off.

By connecting this plug-and-play WiFi IP camera to your Echo Show, you can ask Alexa to view instant live streaming. Control the pan tilt IP camera in a 100% hands-free way. Remote access is just a breeze!

