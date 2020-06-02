Score a cast iron Cuisinart Chicken Fryer with lid today for $60 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering some solid deals on Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryers. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Available in a few color options, you’ll find the 12-inch Cuisinart Chicken Fryer on sale for $59.99. Originally in the $250 range, these 12-inch frying pans go for just over $100 at Amazon and are now matching our previous deal price. Made of cast iron for “superior heat retention,” you’re also looking at a porcelain enameled exterior for a vibrant finish and added durability, according to Cuisinart. A great way to introduce some cast iron into your cooking arsenal, these pans are also safe on the stove, in the oven, and under the broiler so you can finish off your dishes like a pro. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon and ships with a lifetime warranty from Cuisinart. More details below.

Some of the colorways in today’s sale are starting to sell out so be sure to jump in while you still can. Otherwise, take a look at some of the options from Lodge and AmazonBasics. The 10.25-inch Lodge cast iron frying pan sells for $23 and the 15-inch AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet goes for $39. While you won’t get the vibrant colors or the lid, both of these options are a great place to start your cast iron cooking journey.

More on the Cuisinart Cast Iron Chicken Fryers:

Designed from the inside out for today’s lifestyles, our Cuisinart Cookware combines uncompromising superior cooking performance with a professional look. You’ll enjoy a lifetime of healthy cooking with your Cuisinart Cookware. Cast iron is recognized as one of the best materials for cookware because of its ability to retain heat and provide even heat distribution.

