Home Depot’s Special Buy of the week offers outdoor electric tools, more from $18

This week’s Special Buy at Home Depot offers essential outdoor tools and power equipment. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Beast 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $169. Usually $225 at Home Depot, you’re saving at least $30 from other retailers with today’s deal marking the best we’ve seen in months. This summer you can ditch the gas and oil routine for this electric-powered alternative. You can count on 2000PSI of power, which will be enough to handle basic clean up around your property this spring. Ships with a spray nozzle, a wind-up hose, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Another standout today is the Badger Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $79.95. That’s down 20% from the regular going rate and the best we can find. You’ll receive an electric blower and string trimmer here, which is a great buy if you’re looking to make the transition to electric this year. Includes two batteries and a wall charger with purchase. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Make sure to dive into the rest of today’s sale here for more deals. We also have a notable Amazon Gold Box going this morning with price drops on everyday lawn care essentials and more from Scotts, Miracle-Gro, and others.

Beast Electric Pressure Washer features:

This Beast 2,000 psi Pressure Washer is an ideal alternative for tough jobs around the home such as washing patios, decks, cars, driveways and siding. The innovative variable spray nozzle eliminates the constant hassle of replacing breaking and missing spray tips. A bonus kit is included with each pressure washer and features a variable nozzle, soap dispenser and reservoir, garden hose connector and an integrated high-pressure hose reel with folding handle. To provide mobility and increase ease of use, it also comes with a 20 ft. high pressure hose, 35 ft. GFCI cord and high-impact wheels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!