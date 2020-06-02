Unleash your inner Jedi with Kano’s Star Wars Coding Kit: $25.50 (Reg. $40)

- Jun. 2nd 2020 1:03 pm ET

$25.50
0

Amazon is offering the Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit for $25.63 shipped. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve seen in months. With this Kano Coding Kit, you’ll be ready to pair and code from an iPad, PC, Mac, and more. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be ready to take charge of a motion-sensing beacon that detects and reacts to 3D hand motions, unleashing your inner Jedi. Rated 4/5 stars. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.

A bit of time using any touchscreen is bound to leave you with smudges. Thankfully a pack of Grime Boss’ Touch Screen Wipes will quickly remedy that issue. For $4 you’ll get 30 individual-wrapped wipes, equating to a mere $0.13 each.

Oh, and while we’re talking screens, did you see today’s roundup of monitor deals? There are several options to choose from and pricing starts at $73. Take a moment to peruse everything there and see if anything is to your liking.

Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit features:

  • Build a sensor – detect 3D hand motions. Four powerful light beams. Learn how it works as you build. Tablet not included.
  • Play with force powers – Swing light sabers, force push Stormtroopers, pilot X-wings.
  • Make your own stories – make BB-8 fly, fill the Falcon with Porgs, levitate baby Yoda. Hundreds of characters, weapons, starships, and planets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$25.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
iPad Accessories Kano

About the Author