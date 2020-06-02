Unleash your inner Jedi with Kano’s Star Wars Coding Kit: $25.50 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit for $25.63 shipped. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve seen in months. With this Kano Coding Kit, you’ll be ready to pair and code from an iPad, PC, Mac, and more. Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be ready to take charge of a motion-sensing beacon that detects and reacts to 3D hand motions, unleashing your inner Jedi. Rated 4/5 stars. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more.

A bit of time using any touchscreen is bound to leave you with smudges. Thankfully a pack of Grime Boss’ Touch Screen Wipes will quickly remedy that issue. For $4 you’ll get 30 individual-wrapped wipes, equating to a mere $0.13 each.

Oh, and while we’re talking screens, did you see today’s roundup of monitor deals? There are several options to choose from and pricing starts at $73. Take a moment to peruse everything there and see if anything is to your liking.

Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit features:

Build a sensor – detect 3D hand motions. Four powerful light beams. Learn how it works as you build. Tablet not included.

Play with force powers – Swing light sabers, force push Stormtroopers, pilot X-wings.

Make your own stories – make BB-8 fly, fill the Falcon with Porgs, levitate baby Yoda. Hundreds of characters, weapons, starships, and planets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!