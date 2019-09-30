Back in January, we first got word of Kano and Disney’s partnership to bring a coding kit from a galaxy far, far away to market sometime in 2019. Now today we are getting an official look at what the two companies have in store for us. Available later this week, the first Star Wars coding kit from Kano allows you to use the force for defeating the empire, learning foundational programming skills, and more. Head below for a closer look.

Kano’s latest coding kit lets you use the force

Each of Kano’s existing coding kits all revolve around a central theme. The Harry Potter release has you assemble a motion-activated wand for coding custom commands and the like. For its first Star Wars-themed release, Kano is helping programmers use the force.

Here, the coding experience revolves around a motion-activated beacon complete with sensors, lights, and more. As per the usual with Kano and its coding kits, you’ll have to assemble the Star Wars variant before you can get to programming. The Force Coding Kit will pair to your iPad or Mac, as well as Android or Kindle tablets, and more.

The companion app contains Kano’s drag and drop programming interface, and comes packed with all of the Star Wars imagery you’d expect. There are games to code like navigating an X-Wing through the Death Star trenches, using the force to push over Stormtroopers and of course, programmable Porgs.

Pricing and availability

Programming Padawans looking brush up on their coding skills will be able to bring home the Kano Star Wars Coding Kit starting on Friday, October 4th. It’ll debut as part of the Triple Force Friday event alongside new LEGO kits and will retail for $79.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Kano is my personal favorite player in coding kit game right now, and its new Star Wars Force Coding Kit looks to continue that reputation. I’ve enjoyed the company’s other refreshing attempts to pair programming insight with unique kits, and I’m getting similar vibes here.

