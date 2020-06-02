DiscountsMags is now offering a series of notable price drops as part of its Deals of the Week. Starting from just $4 per year, we are getting a series of particularly solid deals on titles like Bon Appetit, Consumer Reports, Popular Mechanics, and Smithsonian. It’s not often we see these mags down this low, so jump in while you can if you’re interested. Head below for more details.

One standout today would have to be Bon Appetit magazine at just $4 for the year. Along with free delivery every month, this is one of the best prices we have ever seen on this one, outside of special holiday bundles and one-off Black Friday offers. Regularly as much as $30 per year, it is currently on sale at Amazon for $5 with auto-renewals, for comparison. If you do opt for the slightly more expensive Amazon listing, be sure to manually cancel the sub before it lapses or you will get charged full price for another year.

Browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week sale right here. You’ll find rare offers on Consumer Reports and Smithsonian, as well as the lowest price we can find on Popular Mechanics.

If you prefer to go with digital magazines, there are still loads of them on sale at Amazon from $5, alongside the new edition Star Wars Character Encyclopedia at $2. But while we are talking digital books, be sure to scoop up your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies and then dig in to these completely free Scooby Doo eBooks. You’ll also find the latest ComiXology deals right here from $1 to get your graphic novel superhero fix.

More on Bon Appetit Magazine:

Bon Appetit magazine appeals to readers who have a passion for cooking and entertaining. It not only provides new ideas for recipes, but also includes information on the latest trends in wine and beer. Every issue gives you a wide array of delectable recipe ideas, family meal planners, tips on healthy eating, cooking tools and advice, and detailed articles covering numerous food topics.

