Cruise around town on the RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard at $180 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard for $179.99 shipped. Typically fetching $240, today’s offer saves you 25%, is the best we’ve seen since February, and comes within $13 of the all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $192. Sporting a rear-drive 150W motor, Razor’s electric skateboard tops out at 12MPH and can keep you cruising around for 40-minutes at a time. While it might not be ideal for commuters, its 220-pound capacity ensures riders of all ages can get out and carve up the streets. A wireless hand-held remote is included and makes it easy to control speed. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’d rather ride around on an electric scooter, Razor’s model is only $150 at Amazon right now. You’ll only be able to go 10MPH with this alternative, but with the same 40-minute ride time as the lead deal. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

In either case, a great add-on to either Razor vehicle is the brand’s best-selling helmet at $20. Whether you’ll be the one riding this EV or are a safety-concerned parent, then this is a no-brainer for adding some peace of mind into the upcoming cruising adventures.

RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard features:

Ride in style with this Razor electric skateboard. Its 7-ply maple deck and urethane wheels increase stability and grip, and the lithium-ion-powered 150-watt motor lets you cruise up to 12 mph for 40 minutes of continuous use. The wireless handheld remote of this Razor electric skateboard provides variable-speed control for enhanced turns and tricks.

