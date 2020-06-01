Cruise around town on the RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard at $180 (Save 25%)

- Jun. 1st 2020 1:07 pm ET

Get this deal
$240 $180
0

Amazon is currently offering the RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard for $179.99 shipped. Typically fetching $240, today’s offer saves you 25%, is the best we’ve seen since February, and comes within $13 of the all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $192. Sporting a rear-drive 150W motor, Razor’s electric skateboard tops out at 12MPH and can keep you cruising around for 40-minutes at a time. While it might not be ideal for commuters, its 220-pound capacity ensures riders of all ages can get out and carve up the streets. A wireless hand-held remote is included and makes it easy to control speed. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’d rather ride around on an electric scooter, Razor’s model is only $150 at Amazon right now. You’ll only be able to go 10MPH with this alternative, but with the same 40-minute ride time as the lead deal. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

In either case, a great add-on to either Razor vehicle is the brand’s best-selling helmet at $20. Whether you’ll be the one riding this EV or are a safety-concerned parent, then this is a no-brainer for adding some peace of mind into the upcoming cruising adventures.

RazorX DLX Electric Skateboard features:

Ride in style with this Razor electric skateboard. Its 7-ply maple deck and urethane wheels increase stability and grip, and the lithium-ion-powered 150-watt motor lets you cruise up to 12 mph for 40 minutes of continuous use. The wireless handheld remote of this Razor electric skateboard provides variable-speed control for enhanced turns and tricks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$240 $180
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
RAZOR

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go