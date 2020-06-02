An all-time low brings Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 256GB to $1,299 (Save $200)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i5/16GB/256GB for $1,299 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Amazon. Typically fetching $1,499, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. With a converting 2-in-1 design, Surface Pro 7 has a 12.3-inch touchscreen display. This model comes equipped with 256GB of onboard SSD storage, as well as 16GB of RAM to keep up with multitaskers. A USB-C port headlines the included I/O, but there’s also a USB-A slot, as well. Over 350 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great add-on to the featured deal is Microsoft’s Type Cover for $100. Adding this accessory into the mix will surely bolster the amount of work you’ll be able to get done from Surface Pro 7, featuring a full keyboard with a magnetic design that snaps right to the computer.

If PC gaming is more your speed, HP just unveiled two new Omen machines including the company’s first 16-inch laptop. That’s alongside some budget-friendly accessories to complete the lineup.

Surface Pro 7 features:

At the office, at home, or en route, new Surface Pro 7 adapts to the way you work with laptop-to-tablet versatility. And now, it delivers more power than ever with a laptop-class Intel Core processor, all-day battery, Instant On, improved graphics, and longer standby time – plus more multitasking connections, now including both USB-C™ and USB-A ports.

