HP is refreshing its popular Omen gaming lineup with new models today alongside a handful of accessories. All told, we’re on the receiving end of two new gaming portable laptop including the flagship Omen 15, which arrives with a 15.6-inch display that’s footprint has been trimmed down from its predecessor. There’s also a nice selection of budget-friendly gaming accessories included in today’s announcement, including HP’s first wireless headset. Priced with affordability in mind, HP’s latest add-ons start at just $29. Head below for full details on today’s announcement, pricing, and more.

HP intros new Omen gaming laptops

First, let’s dive into the new HP Omen 15, which is the brand’s latest attempt to marry a gaming machine with portability. Backed by your choice of a 10th-gen Intel Core processor or AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800H, HP starts the price out at $1,000.

It’s all built around a 15-inch display, which supports 1080p content and is back by GTX 1660 Ti graphics with the option to upgrade to RTX 2070 Super with Max-Q visuals. Battery life is rated for 12.5-hours, which should be enough, but don’t count on the battery actually lasting that long.

Meanwhile, HP’s Pavillion Gaming 16 is the brand’s first attempt at a 16-inch display. While the footprint is said to be closer to the 15-inch model detailed above, there is a bit more screen real estate, in reality, thanks to an ultra-thin bezel design. It’s powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with a bit more power on the graphics side featuring a 1080p 144Hz display.

The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 is set to retail for $800 and arrives later this month.

New budget-friendly gaming accessories too

HP is introducing two new gaming mice today, including the $29 Omen Vector Essential and the higher-end $49 Omen Vector. Both feature HP’s popular Omen sensors, however, the more expensive model offers over twice the DPI at 16,000. The Vector Omen also has ample built-in LED and a textured rubber grip. Meanwhile, the Vector model is simply made of plastic. You can also customize the higher-end model with up to 25-grams of included add-on weights, as well.

The HP Omen Vector is set to ship in June, while the lower-priced Vector essential will not hit gamers until July.

9to5Toys’ Take

HP seems to know its place. Value gaming laptops can be a great buy for those among us not willing to shell out additional money. Higher-end models from Razer dominate the upper price category here, but it’s wise of HP to focus on the mid-range, particularly in this economy.

