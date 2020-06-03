Felco’s made in Switzerland Ergonomic Bypass Pruner is now $30 (Reg. $50)

Today only, Woot is offering the Felco 6 Ergonomic Bypass Pruner for $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get charged a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $50, today’s deal is $20 or 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Just about all comparable Felco pruners on Amazon go for $50 and up. Made in Switzerland via “100% renewable energy,” the handles are constructed of forged aluminum, while the blades are created from hardened steel. Other features include a sap groove, locking segment for adjustments, screw-mounted counter blade for easy replacement jobs, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

You can save even more by opting for the Corona Forged Classic Bypass Pruner at $21 on Amazon, but there are even more affordable options out there. Unless you’re looking to start designing bonsai trees or something of that nature, you should be able to get away with a pair Fiskars Steel Bypass Pruning Shears at $13. They carry a 4+ star rating from over 5,800 Amazon customers and ship with lifetime warranty too.

While we are talking outdoor gear and the like, Home Depot’s Special Buy of the week has loads of notable tools and accessories on sale from $18 right now. You’ll also want to swing by our environmentally-friendly Green Deals roundups for a series of notable yard gear and more. But for some eye-catching outdoor furniture, this rare 15% off event from Design Within Reach is not to be missed.

More on the Felco 6 Ergonomic Bypass Pruner:

An excellent all-round choice, these compact, high-performance pruning shears / secateurs provide outstanding reach and cutting power. The FELCO 6 combines exceptional ergonomics with a comfort in use which enables the highest cut quality every time, regardless of your hand size. The premium pruning clippers are constructed of forged aluminum handles and hardened steel blades. All pruner components can be replaced in this dependable model.

