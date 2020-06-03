Strap Fossil’s Explorist Wear OS Smartwatch on your wrist for $129 (Save 35%+)

Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $129 shipped. Having dropped from $275, we’ve more recently been seeing it in the $200 range with today’s offer saving you up to 53% and marking the third-best discount to date. Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch brings heart rate monitoring, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, and notifications to your wrist. Its iOS and Android compatibility is paired with up to 24-hours of battery life per charge and a stainless steel casing with matching band elevates its appearance. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

If you’re looking to bring another band into the mix for when it’s time to go for a run or workout, Fossil’s official silicone strap will only set you back $25 at Amazon right now. Adding this band to your new wearable is a great way to leverage some of your savings, especially for those hoping to put all of the fitness tracking capabilities to good use.

Today’s Fossil discount joins several other wearable deals that are still live, including Apple Watch Series 5 matching its Amazon low at $300. That’s on top of some offerings from Withings which save you up to 30% and start at $120.

Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch features:

Stay connected with this Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch. It has a heart rate monitor, daily activity tracker and built-in GPS to help you keep track of your fitness activities and goals. This Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatch syncs with both Android and Apple phones for easy access to notifications and emails.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!