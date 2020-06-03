Google’s Smart Light Starter Kit includes a Home Mini, more at $35 (Save $20)

- Jun. 3rd 2020 9:27 am ET

Best Buy currently offers the Google Smart Light Starter Kit for $35 shipped. Also available at Home Depot and Lowe’s. Typically fetching $55, today’s offer is $10 under the previous discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen this year. Perfect for kickstarting your Assistant smart home, this bundle includes a Google Home Mini alongside one of GE’s dimmable light bulbs. So not only will you be able to summon Assistant to turn the light on or off, but also play your favorite music, answer questions, and more. Over 890 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those who favor the Alexa ecosystem, you could grab the Echo Flex bundled with a dimmable LIFX Mini Light Bulb for $30 and make out for less. Aside for the lack of Assistant functionality here, you won’t be getting a full-fledged smart speaker. Echo Flex is perfect for commanding a smart home and listening to commands, but won’t make a great speaker for music playback and the like.

For more ways to expand your smart home, we’re still seeing the Philips Hue Go Lamp at a new 2020 low of $56 alongside another offering from the brand for $42. Plus, you can dive into our relevant guide for even more savings.

Google Smart Light Starter Kit features:

Use the Google Smart Light Starter Kit to control the lights using just your voice. Set up in a snap: just plug in Google Home Mini, screw in the GE C-Life smart light bulb, and download the Google Home app to get started. Then just say “Hey Google” to dim, brighten, turn on and turn off the lights.

