All the latest Beats headphones on sale from $119: Powerbeats Pro $189, more

Verizon Wireless offers the new Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones for $118.97 shipped. Simply add two of these filler items to your cart to see your total drop by 30%. Today’s deal is just the second price drop we’ve seen from the usual $150 price tag since these headphones were announced. The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15-hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree so far. Hit the jump for additional deals on the latest from Beats.

Next up, score Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Headphones for $188.97 when you also add two of these filler items to your cart. As a comparison, Powerbeats Pro usually sell for $250 with today’s deal coming in at $11 less than our previous mention. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri. Rated 4.2/5 stars by Amazon customers, which is largely in-line with our hands-on review.

Looking for an over-ear design? Beats Solo Pro go to $223.97 when you add those same filler items to your cart. You’d typically pay $300 here with today’s deal besting our previous $250 mention. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Beats Powerbeats feature:

High-performance wireless earphones

Up to 15 hours of listening time

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability

Reinforced, sleek design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running

Improved connection speed via the Apple H1 headphone chip

