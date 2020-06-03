PUMA’s Summer Sale takes an extra 20-30% off shoes, apparel, more

PUMA’s Summer Flash Sale offers an extra 20% off sale and 30% off outlet with code SUMMERSAVE at checkout. Score deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s IGNITE Contender Knit Shoes are our top pick from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $72. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $110. This style features a fashionable and breathable knit fabric to help keep you cool when your workouts warm up. It also has a foam cushioned footbed to promote comfort and a slightly curved base to keep you quick on your feet. Plus, you can choose from four fun color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

